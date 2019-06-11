BJP's Virendra Kumar to be pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha

New Delhi, June 11: BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh Constituency Dr Virendra Kumar to be the Protem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha.

As reported by News Agency ANI, Virendra Kumar, a 7 time MP will be the Protem speaker until a permanent speaker is appointed by the Lower House.

Virendra Kumar a 7time MP from Madhya Pradesh - 4 times from Sagar constituency and 3 time from Tikamgarh constituency. In the previous Narendra Modi cabinet, Kumar was the Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Minister of State for Women and Child Development.

The name of the pro tem speaker was finalised by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry . He will be administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Earlier speculation was rife that senior BJP leader and eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi might be appointed as the pro tem speaker as she was not administered the oath of office in the swearing-in of the new government at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 30. Santosh Gangwar, senior BJP leaders name was also doing the rounds for the post.

Convention dictates that the senior-most MP in the Lok Sabha irrespective of party is chosen as the pro-tem or temporary Speaker, who then administers oath to the newly-elected MPs, and convenes the first sitting of the House, during which a new Speaker is elected for the Lok Sabha's entire term.

The first session of the newly-elected 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.