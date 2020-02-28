BJP's Subramanian Swamy slams Congress over Justice Muralidhar's transfer

New Delhi, Feb 28: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Friday slammed the Congress as they tried to politicise the transfer of Justice Muralidhar from Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "It is surprising that Congi and Commie leaders are attacking the transfer of Judge Muralidhar. The decision was endorsed by the Judges Collegium of the Supreme Court. If politicians are free to comment, then it is open to other politicians to comment too."

It is surprising that Congi and Commie leaders are attacking the transfer of Judge Murlidharan. The decision was endorsed by the Judges Collegium of the Supreme Court. If politicians are free to comment, then it is open to other politicians to comment too. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 28, 2020

This comment by the BJP leader came after the Congress levelled allegations surrounding a 47-year-old Judge Loya's death, in which the party demanded a probe but the higher judiciary did not order any such investigation.

Decision to transfer Justice Muralidhar was taken on Feb 12 with his consent

Taking to Twitter Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had said,"Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn't transferred," in a dig at the government over the transfer of Justice Muralidhar.

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday transferred Justice Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A statement that law ministry read, "In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice S. Muralidhar, Judge of the Delhi High Court, as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Punjab and Haryana High Court."