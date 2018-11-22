  • search

BJP's shameless power play in J&K recipe for disaster, says Kapil Sibal

    New Delhi, Nov 22: After Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Congress and National Conference (NC) announced their decision to stake claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the alliance saying it is a combination of "terror-friendly parties".

    Hitting back at BJP, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "shameless power play" in Jammu and Kashmir is a "recipe for disaster."

    Sibal said,''I can see Satyapal ji is fighting a battle of 'Satya'. He did not see and understand battle on the ground. If according to BPJ, J&K PDP was a terror-friendly party then why did they form a government with them?''

    Taking to Twitter, Sibal said,''When a Governor brazenly plays politics under instructions ' Satya ' becomes a pawn in the hands
    of ' Asatya ' . BJP's shameless power play in J&K recipe for disaster .''

    The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor on Wednesday night hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

    The dissolution was announced by Governor Satyapal Malik in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan.

    Thursday, November 22, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
