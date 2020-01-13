BJP’s Salanpur in Asansol office set ablaze, party blames TMC

oi-Mousumi Dash

Asansol, Jan 13: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Salanpur village, Asansol in West Bengal was set ablaze on Sunday night. The BJP has alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is behind the incident. Police has begun investigation in the case.

Reportedly, the BJP's Asansol constituency is represented by noted Bollywood singer Babul Supriyo, who is the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in the Union Council of Ministers.

The workers of the BJP who were carrying out a pro-CAA rally in Asansol were stopped by the police a couple of days ago.

On Saturday, the BJP Bengal unit members met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on two-day Bengal visit. PM was shown black flag by the protesters who were showing demonstration against the CAA and NRC.