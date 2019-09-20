BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan says Tamil can also become a national language

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 20: BJP leader and former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan on Friday said that Tamil can also become a national language if we develop and spread across all states.

While speakig to ANI, Pon Radhakrishnan said,''My wish as a Tamilian is that we develop our language. If we improve the status of our language, and it is spread across all states then Tamil can also become a national language. At the same time, we've to accept one language for communication only.''

Pon Radhakrishnan is a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who was the lone party MP from Tamil Nadu in 2014. His statement comes amid protests in the state over Amit Shah's recent Hindi push.

Never asked for imposing Hindi over other regional languages: Amit Shah

Recently, the BJP finds itself isolated in the issue of Hindi with even its ally, the AIADMK asserting that the party was wedded to the two-language formula.

With the debate on Hindi acquiring the center stage in the political discourse, Radhakrishnan had vented his ire at the people not celebrating Prime Minister Modi for eulogising Tamil as the oldest language of the country.