BJP's politics of revenge exposed: Congress on transfer of Delhi HC Judge Muralidhar

    New Delhi, Feb 27: The Congress on Thursday hit out at the government over the transfer of Delhi High Court Judge S Muralidhar, alleging that the Modi dispensation was waging a battle of revenge against the judiciary.

    Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on a day when a bench headed by him expressed "anguish" over the Delhi Police's failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by BJP leaders Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur.

    Attacking the government over Muralidhar's "sudden" transfer, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, "It seems those doing justice in country will now not be spared."

    Decision to transfer Justice Muralidhar was taken on Feb 12 with his consent

    Calling the transfer a classic "hit-and-run injustice" by the BJP government, he said the saffron party's "politics of revenge" has been exposed.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 27th, 2020

      "Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar transferred by the government to save BJP leaders in Delhi violence case," the senior Congress leader said at a press conference here.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 11:35 [IST]
