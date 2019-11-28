BJP's politics of arrogance rejected, says Mamata as TMC set to sweep bypolls

Kolkata, Nov 28: As the Trinamool Congress Party set sweep the assembly by-polls in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the politics of arrogance will not work.

"The BJP is getting paid back for its "arrogance" and for "insulting" the people of the state," Mamata told reporters.

"We dedicate this victory to the people of Bengal. The BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance of power and for insulting the people of Bengal," she told local channel.

The CPI(M) and the Congress, instead of trying to strengthen themselves, are helping the BJP in West Bengal, Banerjee said.

Tapan Deb Sinha of the TMC won the Kaliaganj seat by defeating his nearest rival Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP by 2,304 votes, according to official figures by the state election commission.

While, Pradip Sarkar of TMC won Kharagpur sadar assembly by-election by 20,811 votes.

It's a major blow to the Congress, as the Kaliaganj seat has been its stronghold, and it failed to retain the seat.

The TMC is also leading in Karimpur by 28,000 votes.

The result is seen as a litmus test for the TMC and the BJP ahead of the 2021 state elections.