    BJP’s Parvesh Verma appeals to nationalist voters, claims 'Shaheen Bagh voting for AAP'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: BJP's controversial MP Parvesh Verma made an appeal for voters to turn out to exercise their franchise in large numbers, said that even though anti-CAA protesters in areas like Shaheen Bagh were supporting the AAP, "nationalistic" people should vote for the "rashtra bhakt (nationalist)" party.

    Posting a video on Twitter, Verma said "If the y can shout slogans in long queues and vote for the AAP party, then the people of Delhi, too, come out of their homes and vote for the patriotic Party.

    File photo of Parvesh Verma
    File photo of Parvesh Verma

    The BJP leader also appealed to people of Delhi to "shout jai shri ram and vote for deshbhakt [patriotic] party," referring to BJP.

    During his campaign, the West Delhi MP had said, "Lakhs of people gather at Shaheen Bagh. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..."

    'If Delhi is to be saved from Islamic State': Giriraj Singh urges people to vote for BJP

    Addressing a rally in Delhi on January 29, BJP leader Parvesh Verma compared the Delhi CM to a terrorist and said, "In Delhi, many 'natwarlals' and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding. I don't understand if we should fight with terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorist Kejriwal in Delhi."

    Last week the poll panel had banned him from campaigning in the Delhi elections for 96 hours.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 16:13 [IST]
