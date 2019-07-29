BJP’s MP mission may begin after Karnataka Cabinet formation

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, July 29: Commenting on the current political situation in Madhya Pradesh, BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Sunday said a "new mission" will be launched after the cabinet formation in Karnataka, where the Congress-JD(S) alliance lost the confidence motion recently.

"After the formation of the cabinet in Karnataka, a new mission will be started. It is not our wish to make a government fall but Congress MLAs have uncertainty in themselves, he told reporters when questioned about the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

No doubt at all says Yediyurappa on winning trust vote

The MP leader said the Congress MLAs had no confidence in their leadership and were marred by division.

Therefore, they felt that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was very good, he added.

The BJP leader further said the Congress and its governments were falling "due to their own works".

During his visit to the BJP office here, he held a meeting with party leaders and workers and also listened to PM's Mann ki Baat.