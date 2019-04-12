BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi moves SC against Rahul's remarks on Rafale

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his "Chowkidar Chor Hain" comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale fighter jet case.

The BJP spokesperson accused Gandhi of contempt of court and said he attributed the Supreme Court as saying "chowkidar chor hai(watchman is a thief)" in its order. The court will hear her request on Monday.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, told the bench that Congress president made a remark that the "Supreme Court has said, chowkidaar chor hai" in the verdict.

As the Supreme Court dealt a blow to the Modi government on Wednesday with its decision to allow leaked documents to review a previous judgment, a political row broke out between Congress led by Rahul Gandhi and the ruling BJP.

BJP ministers in J&K were 'misled': Meenakshi Lekhi on Unnao, Kathua rape case

Ecstatic over the Supreme Court's decision, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi claimed moral victory and said that the court has made it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "committed theft".

"The Supreme Court has made it clear that 'chowkidarji' (watchman) has committed a theft," Gandhi told reporters during his rally in Amethi, where he filed his nomination papers on Wednesday.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP has accused him of contempt of court.