BJP’s Kishan Reddy hits out at KCR’s party: Calls poaching case fabricated

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 27: The Telangana police on Wednesday arrested three persons and said that they were attempting to poach MLAs from the K Chandrasekar Rao's party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi ahead of the by polls in Munugode.

Soon after the arrests were made Rao's party alleged that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's aide was one of the accused in the case. Reddy however rubbished the allegations and said that the case was fabricated.

"It is all fabricated. I have no complete information on what has happened or what they said. After knowing all the details, I will react," Reddy said. He went on to add that the TRS now known as the BRS party has a habit of acquiring MLAs, corporators, and municipal chairmanships from other parties such as the Congress, BSP, TDP, and CI, he also said.

Reddy who arrived in Hyderabad yesterday will hold a press conference at the BJP office in Nampally.

Nizamabad MP and BJP leader, Dharmapuri Aravind has demanded an inquiry headed by a sitting High Court judge into the allegations made by the BRS. Calling it an election stunt, Aravind said that no money was recovered from the farmhouse where the alleged deal to poach MLAs took place.

Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 12:30 [IST]