Home News India BJP’s Kisan Morcha caught napping on farmers' rally; central leadership wakes them up

BJP’s Kisan Morcha caught napping on farmers' rally; central leadership wakes them up

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 6: The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not pleased with the leadership of Kisan Morcha of the party in view of the response taken by it to the huge rally organised by various farmers' organisation and later on political parties joining it. Though the BJP has started damage control but the initiative was taken by the senior leadership.

BJP Kishan Morcha chief Virendra Singh 'Mast' too got earful from the national president of the party Amit Shah that not a single initiative was taken by him in this regard. But after getting a pep talk from the party president, he sent messages to the farmer leaders across the country to discuss their issues so that schemes initiated by the Centre and state governments for the welfare of farmers can be effectively implemented and executed all across. Virendra Singh said that this is the way by which the BJP Kishan Morcha and farmer leaders will be able to tell the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issues concerning them. "Farmers have been protesting for their demands and this was the reason that the government has been able to solve seven out of 11 problems raised by them," said Virendra Singh.

Also Read | Farmers' crisis: Our parliament has time for GST but not for peasants, says P Sainath

The BJP is doing massive mobilization and is planning to attack the policies of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Singh criticised the political parties participating in the rally for making the protest march and agitation undertaken of November 29 and November 30, 2018 as a political event. The agitation undertaken by over 200 farmers' organisations failed to deliver anything to them as it became a political muscular flexing. It was rather hijacked by the political parties for their own game plan against the BJP government. Sources said that issues are now being taken up in the rural areas and villages that the government is working genuinely for farmers and will keep working for them.

Also Read | Why a farm loan waiver and not a temple at Ayodhya matters to farmers

But the farmers' organisations are very perky about its success and they too have started mobilizing at the grass root. "We have been doing it earlier also but united opposition has been able to put up a good show at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi where Congress, Left Front, AAP, NCP and many other political parties participated in the rally besides farmers' organisation. Now, Initiatives are being taken at the state level and attempts are being made to develop movement at the grass root level for their demands which have already been highlighted at the Delhi rally. But that needs to brought in to the ground level which is being done vigorously. Farmers are in real distress as they are selling potato at Rs 2 per kg but it is being sold at Rs 20 kg in cities," Sidheshwar Prashad Shukla, a left leader, told Oneindia.