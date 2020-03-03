BJP’s Kapil Mishra provided ‘Y’ grade security

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: BJP leader, Kapil Mishra has been provided Y grade security. He would be under security cover 24/7.

The security was provided after an assessment was made to the threat to his life. Y grade security entitles him to six security personnel round the clock. He will be guarded both within and outside the city of Delhi.

In 2017, he was advised security following a protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence. He had however refused security cover at that time. This time around. He had sought security due to a threat to his life, police officials familiar with the matter tell OneIndia.

People raise 'shoot the traitor’ slogans during Kapil Mishra rally

It may be recalled that Mishra has been accused of instigating the Delhi riots. On Sunday morning, it may be recalled that Mishra had tweeted that he was receiving death threats both from India as well as abroad. He said that he was receiving the threats on his phone, WhatsApp and email. He however added that he did not fear the hate campaign that had been launched against him.

Mishra has now been provided two personal security officers, who will remain with him round the clock. In addition to this, he has been provided four more security personnel. One of the security officers will be armed with an automatic rifle, while others would carry pistols.