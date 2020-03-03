  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP’s Kapil Mishra provided ‘Y’ grade security

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 03: BJP leader, Kapil Mishra has been provided Y grade security. He would be under security cover 24/7.

    The security was provided after an assessment was made to the threat to his life. Y grade security entitles him to six security personnel round the clock. He will be guarded both within and outside the city of Delhi.

    BJP’s Kapil Mishra provided ‘Y’ grade security
    BJP leader Kapil Mishra

    In 2017, he was advised security following a protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence. He had however refused security cover at that time. This time around. He had sought security due to a threat to his life, police officials familiar with the matter tell OneIndia.

    People raise 'shoot the traitor’ slogans during Kapil Mishra rally

    It may be recalled that Mishra has been accused of instigating the Delhi riots. On Sunday morning, it may be recalled that Mishra had tweeted that he was receiving death threats both from India as well as abroad. He said that he was receiving the threats on his phone, WhatsApp and email. He however added that he did not fear the hate campaign that had been launched against him.

    Mishra has now been provided two personal security officers, who will remain with him round the clock. In addition to this, he has been provided four more security personnel. One of the security officers will be armed with an automatic rifle, while others would carry pistols.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    kapil mishra security new delhi

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 8:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X