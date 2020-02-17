  • search
Trending Arvind Kejriwal Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP's Kapil Mishra links Jamia University's violence to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 17: Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday linked the December 15 violence at Jamia University to the shocking 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He further said that if Kasab hid in a library, he would called innocent.

    BJPs Kapil Mishra links Jamia Universitys violence to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

    Taking to Twitter, Kapil Mishra posted a tweet in Hindi that roughly translate to "If Kasab would have run into the library with guns on that day, he would have been called Innocent".

    This comment by the BJP leader comes after the Jamia Millia Islamia University released CCTV footage that revealed Delhi Police, armed with batons and dressed in riot gear, entered the university's library and began thrashing students who were preparing for their upcoming exam.

    Jamia Millia Islamia video shows Delhi police using force in library, triggers political storm

    In a video, that was released by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), allegedly shows several police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and thrashing students with batons. The video further revealed that the police personnel were hiding their face with handkerchiefs.

    However, the viral video evoked strong reactions from the Opposition and the authorities of Jamia University.

    Reacting to this, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said that if no action is taken even after the video, then the government's intentions will stand exposed.

    More KAPIL MISHRA News

    Read more about:

    kapil mishra cctv footage jamia millia islamia viral video

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X