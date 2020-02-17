BJP's Kapil Mishra links Jamia University's violence to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 17: Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday linked the December 15 violence at Jamia University to the shocking 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He further said that if Kasab hid in a library, he would called innocent.

Taking to Twitter, Kapil Mishra posted a tweet in Hindi that roughly translate to "If Kasab would have run into the library with guns on that day, he would have been called Innocent".

अगर उस दिन कसाब भागकर गन समेत लाइब्रेरी में घुस जाता तो इनोसेंट कहलाता ... — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 17, 2020

This comment by the BJP leader comes after the Jamia Millia Islamia University released CCTV footage that revealed Delhi Police, armed with batons and dressed in riot gear, entered the university's library and began thrashing students who were preparing for their upcoming exam.

Jamia Millia Islamia video shows Delhi police using force in library, triggers political storm

In a video, that was released by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), allegedly shows several police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and thrashing students with batons. The video further revealed that the police personnel were hiding their face with handkerchiefs.

However, the viral video evoked strong reactions from the Opposition and the authorities of Jamia University.

Reacting to this, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said that if no action is taken even after the video, then the government's intentions will stand exposed.