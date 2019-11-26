BJP's game over: NCP on SC ruling over Maharashtra political drama

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 26: Following Supreme Court order on Maharashtra political situation NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that only truth will prevail and that it was "end of the BJP's game".

"Satyamev Jayate BJP ka khel khatm" (truth alone shall win, end of the BJP's game), the NCP leader tweeted after the apex court gave its ruling.

The Supreme Court directed that the floor test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly be conducted on Wednesday.

Hold open ballot floor test in Maharashtra tomorrow orders Supreme Court

The apex court also directed Governor Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself. The entire exercise has to be completed by 5 pm.

Voting in the Assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, the court said.