    New Delhi, May 12: Bharati Ghosh, BJP's candidate from West Bengal's Ghatal constituency, was in tears on Sunday morning after being heckled at a polling booth. Ghosh alleged that she was pushed by some women supporters of the Trinamool Congress when she went to a polling station in her constituency.

    Bharti Ghosh, was stopped from entering a booth at Keshpur by TMC cadres. Bharti had allegedly wanted to sit at the booth and was stopped from doing that by the TMC polling agent, leading to a scuffle where both sides engaged in pushing.

    BJP’s Bharati Ghosh convoy vandalised, blames TMC workers behind the attack
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    Later in the day, Ghosh's vehicles were vandalised, reported ANI. BJP has blamed TMC for the action.

    Here is analysis of 2019 Lok Sabha candidates

    Polling is being held in Ghatal along with seven other Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the sixth round of the seven-phased election on Sunday.

    Ghosh was the superintendent of police in West Midnapore district for six years from 2011 to 2017 in which her constituency is located.

    Violent clashes have been reported in West Bengal in almost all the phases of the general elections.

    Earlier in the day, at least ten supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party were injured after they were beaten up allegedly by some TMC men under Daspur police station area of the Ghatal constituency.

    Ghosh is facing Bengali cinema's superstar and Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of Parliament Dipak Adhikari alias Dev in the Ghatal parliamentary constituency.

    The votes will be counted on May 23.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 13:02 [IST]
