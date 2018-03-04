BJP’s awesome foursome who led the Northeast charge

The BJP's performance in Northeast was par excellence. The party won big in Tripura, made impressive inroads in Nagaland and says it is hopeful of forming the government under the NPP in Meghalaya.

The Northeast strategy of the BJP was a well planned one. Dr. Sandeep Shastri, leading political scientist says that the BJP ensured that the Northeast was not a forgotten outpost. To deliver Northeast, the BJP picked four leaders- Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ram Madhav, Sunil Deodhar and Biplab Kumar Deb.

Himanta Biswa Sarma:

He joined the BJP in 2015. Prior to that he was part of the Congress for over ten years. He went on to become the architect of the Assam Assembly Elections in 2015. He was then given charge of ensuring a BJP victory in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Ram Madhav:

Considered to be Amit Shah's go to man when it comes to Northeast, Ram Madhav is known for his organisational skills. It was he who built up the campaign team. Known as the king of alliances, it is he who ensured that an NPP-BJP alliance would be formed in Nagaland.

Sunil Deodhar

To take down the Manik 'Sarkar', the BJP roped in Sunil Deodhar, a former RSS pracharak who was behind the planning of BJP's strategy. For a party that had no representation in the state, the road ahead for Deodhar was a tough one. BJP leaders say that they started from scratch before they took the state.

Deodhar, a soft-spoken person is a member of the BJP's national executive committee. The BJP felt that to take on Manik Sarkar and his party which is cadre based, the best bet was Deodhar, who originally hails from Mumbai.

Biplab Kumar Deb:

The frontrunner for the post of CM in Tripura, Deb is a former RSS pracharak. He led the party's door-to-door campaign in Tripura. He also played a key role in bringing in Congress leaders such Sudip Roy into the BJP in 2017.

