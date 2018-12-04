BJP youth wing leader shot dead in Lucknow

Lucknow, Dec 4: A leader of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was shot dead near Badshahnagar railway crossing in Lucknow's Mahanagar on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Pratyush Mani Tripathi. The members of the organisation reached KGMU Trauma centre and protested against police.

According to reports, The protesters demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the family of the deceased. They also demanded the arrest of the accused and immediate suspension of SSP Lucknow.

