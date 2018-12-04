  • search

BJP youth wing leader shot dead in Lucknow

By
    Lucknow, Dec 4:  A leader of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was shot dead near Badshahnagar railway crossing in Lucknow's Mahanagar on Monday.

    Protest against Police after BJP leader Pratyushmani Tripathi was shot dead in Lucknow on Monday. Courtesy: ANI news
    The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Pratyush Mani Tripathi. The members of the organisation reached KGMU Trauma centre and protested against police.

    According to reports, The protesters demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the family of the deceased. They also demanded the arrest of the accused and immediate suspension of SSP Lucknow.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 9:43 [IST]
