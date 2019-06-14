BJP yet to reach its peak says Amit Shah

  • search
    New Delhi, June 14: The BJP has still not arrived at its peak, Amit Shah told the party's office bearers in his first address after the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP on its own won 303 seats in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

    While congratulating the party workers and leaders, he said that in 220 seats, the BJP had managed to get 50 per cent of the votes. The BJP will start a membership drive to increase its members by 20 per cent, he said.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Shah said it was the hard work of the party workers that led to such a big win for the BJP. He however repeated that the party was yet to reach its peak.

    He said that the mandate in 2019 was against casteism, dynamic politics and communalism. He further added that the results had shattered the myth of a caste based alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

    Mission Kerala, Bengal is next on BJP's agenda

    While there have been reports that Shah may give up the post of party president, sources say that he is likely to stay on until December at least. He would oversee the elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, the source also added.

    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 6:51 [IST]
