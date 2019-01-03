BJP yatra’s in Bengal: SC to hear plea on Monday

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 3: The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by the West Bengal BJP seeking permission to hold rallies in the state.

    The West Bengal BJP in its appeal sought permission to hold the 'Save Democracy Rallies in the state after permission was denied by the state government.

    The matter had first reached the Calcutta High Court. A single judge had quashed the decision by the state government denying the BJP permission to hold the rallies.

    The state then went in appeal before the Division Bench, which while staying the order referred the matter back to the single judge for fresh consideration.

    The Supreme Court while hearing the BJP's plea has fixed the date of hearing for Monday.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
