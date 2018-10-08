BJP workers wants some guidance from party president on SC/ST Act on his Gwalior visit

New Delhi, Oct 8: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will be visiting Gwalior and Guna on October 9, 2018. This is a very crucial visit of the party president for the party workers after his visit to the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh where resentment against the BJP is slightly less than the resentment in Gwalior and Guna region of the state.

This visit is being looked upon by the party workers as an attempt to salvage the issue of scheduled caste and scheduled tribes act in the states which has become a big issue in the state. Party workers are looking for some kind of guidance from the president on the matter.

Also Read | Alienated and wary BJP workers shying away from the party work

Resentment on the issue of SC/ST Act is so big in the state and especially in Gwalior and Guna areas, the party is worst affected. Galvanization against this is maximum in this area as the workers wants to ascertain the stand of the party on Atrocity Act and BJP's role to make upper caste people to understand.

Also Read | 'Mauni Baba' Manmohan Singh used to carry papers given by Madam on abroad trips': Amit Shah

Overall the BJP is facing the challenge maximum in the state so the party President Amit Shah is expected to directly communicate with the party workers on the issue. Sources in the BJP said that worker of the party are not only discouraged but facing lots of resentment from the people who were once their staunch supporters. Dealing with such people at the time of elections is a big challenge for the party and they are heavily banking on the party president that he will come up with some suggestion for the party workers.