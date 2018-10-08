India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

BJP workers wants some guidance from party president on SC/ST Act on his Gwalior visit

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 8: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will be visiting Gwalior and Guna on October 9, 2018. This is a very crucial visit of the party president for the party workers after his visit to the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh where resentment against the BJP is slightly less than the resentment in Gwalior and Guna region of the state.

    BJP workers wants some guidance from party president on SC/ST Act on his Gwalior visit
    BJP president Amit Shah

    This visit is being looked upon by the party workers as an attempt to salvage the issue of scheduled caste and scheduled tribes act in the states which has become a big issue in the state. Party workers are looking for some kind of guidance from the president on the matter.

    Also Read | Alienated and wary BJP workers shying away from the party work

    Resentment on the issue of SC/ST Act is so big in the state and especially in Gwalior and Guna areas, the party is worst affected. Galvanization against this is maximum in this area as the workers wants to ascertain the stand of the party on Atrocity Act and BJP's role to make upper caste people to understand.

    Also Read | 'Mauni Baba' Manmohan Singh used to carry papers given by Madam on abroad trips': Amit Shah

    Overall the BJP is facing the challenge maximum in the state so the party President Amit Shah is expected to directly communicate with the party workers on the issue. Sources in the BJP said that worker of the party are not only discouraged but facing lots of resentment from the people who were once their staunch supporters. Dealing with such people at the time of elections is a big challenge for the party and they are heavily banking on the party president that he will come up with some suggestion for the party workers.

    Read more about:

    amit shah bjp sc st act madhya pradesh madhya pradesh assembly elctions 2018 bjp workers

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 17:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue