  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP workers raise 'goli maro...' slogan en route to Shah rally

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 01: A section of BJP workers on Sunday raised the incendiary "goli maro..." (shoot the traitors) slogan on their way to a rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    The group, carrying party flags, were heard shouting the slogan en route to the Shahid Minar ground.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    When contacted, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police declined to comment anything on the incident, but said "strict action will be taken against anybody trying to disrupt the law and order situation in the city".

    Congress to strongly raise Delhi riots in Parliament, demand Amit Shah''s resignation

    The home minister is on a day-long visit to Kolkata. There has been a controversy over raising of such slogans during BJP rallies during Delhi Assembly polls and protests in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) due to allegations that they provoke violence.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    amit shah kolkata

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X