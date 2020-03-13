BJP workers chant before Scindia, ‘toh wicket gira do’

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 13: 'Toh wicket gira do,' was a chant at a meet of the party workers of the BJP held after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP. While speaking to party workers, he asked what he should do.

Toh wicket gira do or take down the wicket was the instant response from the BJP workers, who were indicating that it was time to topple the Kamal Nath led Congress government.

Scindia after joining the BJP headed to Bhopal accompanied by Union Minister, Narendra Tomar.

During the meeting, he said whenever the Scindia family has been challenged there were consequences. He spoke about his grandmother, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia had uninstalled the Congress government in 1967 after she had been slighted. He also said that his father Madhav Rao Scindia was wrongly accused in the Hawala scam and how it had its repercussions.

NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 13th, 2020

Day after joining BJP, EOW re-opens forgery case against Scindia

He told party workers that he had threatened to hit the streets if the promises made in the Congress manifesto were not fulfilled. At that time, Kamal Nath had said then step down. Scindia had also all praise for former MP chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He said that he had never seen a more committed and hard-working chief minister. I am handing myself over to you after toiling in the Congress for 20 years, Scindia also told the BJP workers.