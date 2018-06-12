BJP worker thrashed in Jayanagar a day before counting

A BJP worker from Bengaluru's Jayanagar area was assaulted by unknown persons on Tuesday.

The assaulted individual, Dheeraj, is undergoing treatment Rajashekar hospital, as per the latest report.

This incident comes a day before counting of votes for Jayanagar election is to be held. Jayanagar assembly seat went to polls on June 11 as the election in the assembly segment had to be postponed due to the demise of BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar. The rest of the state, barring RR Nagar seat in Bengaluru, went to polls on May 12.

The voting in RR Nagar seat was held on May 28. the polling in RR Nagar was postponed after over 9,000 voter ID cards were found in an apartment days before May 12.

Karnataka assembly has 224 seats.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day