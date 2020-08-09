YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP worker injured in terrorist attack at J&K

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 09: Militants on Sunday shot at and injured a BJP worker in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

    BJP worker injured in terrorist attack at J&K

    A police official said militants fired upon Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir this morning, leaving him injured.

    Manoj Sinha takes charge as LG of Jammu and Kashmir

    He said Najar is a BJP worker.

    Najar was shifted to a hospital and further details on his condition were awaited, the official added.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp jammu and kashmir politics

    Story first published: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 9:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue