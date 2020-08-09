BJP worker injured in terrorist attack at J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Aug 09: Militants on Sunday shot at and injured a BJP worker in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A police official said militants fired upon Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir this morning, leaving him injured.

He said Najar is a BJP worker.

Najar was shifted to a hospital and further details on his condition were awaited, the official added.