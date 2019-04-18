BJP worker found dead in West Bengal's Purulia, party alleges Trinamool hand

  • search
    Kolkata, April 18: A BJP worker was found dead at Senabona village under Arsha police station of Purulia in West Bengal. His body was found hanging from a tree in Senabona village of Purulia district.

    The BJP has identified the deceased as 22-year-old Sisupal Sahis, a BJP Youth Morcha member. Police have rushed to the spot and investigation is on.

    BJP worker found dead in West Bengals Purulia, party alleges Trinamool hand
    Representational Image

    Local BJP leaders have alleged that the death is a political murder committed by Trinamool workers.

    The case is eerily similar to the murder of a BJP worker, Trilochan Mahato, in the same district in May 2018. Mahato's lifeless body was also found hanging from a tree.

    Meanwhile, in February 2019, a Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead in West Bengal's Berhampore area of Murshidabad district. The deceased, identified as Naju Seikh, was the third TMC worker who was killed in a span of 12 hours.

    Purulia parliamentary constituency in West Bengal will be voting in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election. Besides Purulia parliamentary constituency, Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Bankura, and Bishnupur are also going to polls in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

    West Bengal has generally been seen as a state more prone to political violence, which earlier used to take place between cadres of the Trinamool and the CPI (M). However, as the BJP has continued to make inroads into eastern state, it has faced stiff resistance from the entrenched local political establishment.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
