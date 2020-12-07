Bengal minister becomes first volunteer to take 'Covaxin' in phase III trial in Kolkata

TMC rebel hints he is going out, a day after patch-up meeting

Kolkata Police all set to reimpose 'No Helmet no petrol' rule from December 8

BJP worker dies in clashes with Bengal police, this is murder says Surya

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Dec 07: A senior BJP worker died in the clashes between party members and the West Bengal police in Siiguri. Ulen Roy, a senior BJP worker succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that Mamata's police threw, MP and national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya said in a tweet.

Police used tear gas shells and water cannons on BJP Yuva Morcha workers protesting against West Bengal government, at Tinbatti. "Many BJP workers injured during their peaceful protest. Democracy being murdered in West Bengal," Surya also said.

WB police are a disgrace to India’s famed police force.



They have forgotten their constitutional duties.



They should remove their uniforms & join TMC goons.



The brutal suppression of democratic dissent must be condemned by every responsible Indian.



Shame on you Mamata Di. pic.twitter.com/yeI1zPQ3QC — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 7, 2020

WB police are a disgrace to India's famed police force. They have forgotten their constitutional duties. They should remove their uniforms & join TMC goons. The brutal suppression of democratic dissent must be condemned by every responsible Indian. Shame on you Mamata Di, Surya also said on Twitter.