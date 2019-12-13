  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP women MPs complain to poll body against Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 13: A delegation of BJP's women parliamentarians including Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday approached the Election Commission and demanded "strongest possible action" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comment on rape.

    Smriti Irani
    Smriti Irani

    Rahul's 'Rape in India' comment triggered an uproar in the Lok Sabha on Friday as the BJP accused him of insulting all women with his comments and sought his apology.

    Leading the protest in Lok Sabha, Smriti Irani said,''This is the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?.''

    I will not apologize, says Rahul Gadhi over 'rape in India' remark

    Several MPs also raised slogans of "Rahul Gandhi maafi maango" in the Rajya Sabha after which Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said: "You cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House.

    More SMRITI IRANI News

    Read more about:

    smriti irani

    Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 18:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue