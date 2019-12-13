BJP women MPs complain to poll body against Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 13: A delegation of BJP's women parliamentarians including Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday approached the Election Commission and demanded "strongest possible action" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comment on rape.

Rahul's 'Rape in India' comment triggered an uproar in the Lok Sabha on Friday as the BJP accused him of insulting all women with his comments and sought his apology.

Leading the protest in Lok Sabha, Smriti Irani said,''This is the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?.''

I will not apologize, says Rahul Gadhi over 'rape in India' remark

Several MPs also raised slogans of "Rahul Gandhi maafi maango" in the Rajya Sabha after which Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said: "You cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House.