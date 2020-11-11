BJP wins local body polls in Diu, Daman; JD(U) in DNH

Not just in Bihar, BJP put up a stellar show in the by-polls as well

Daman, Nov 11: The BJP and JD(U) on Wednesday won, separately, local body polls held in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) and Daman and Diu.

Polling for the Daman District Panchayat (DP), Daman Municipality, Diu DP, Dadra and Nagar Haveli DP and Silvassa Municipality of DNH was held on November 8.

As per the results declared by the election authorities, the BJP retained power in Daman Municipality and won the Daman District Panchayat.

Daman DP was being ruled by an alliance of the Congress and some independent members since 2015 when the last elections took place.

Out of 15 wards of Daman Municipality, BJP candidates won in 11, Congress in one and independents in three.

Out of 16 seats of Daman DP, the BJP won nine while independent candidates won seven seats.

The BJP managed to retain power in Diu DP by winning five out of eight seats. Three seats went to independent candidates.

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the contest was mainly between BJP and Janata Dal (United) which received support of independent MP Mohan Delkar.

With Delkar''s support, JD(U) captured Dadra and Nagar Haveli DP which was being ruled by the Congress since 2015.

The JD(U) captured 17 out of 20 seats while the BJP had to settle for three seats.

The BJP retained power in Silvassa Municipality of DNH by winning nine out of 15 seats.

The JD(U) had not fielded candidates in Daman and D