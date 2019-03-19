BJP will win Amethi and Azamgarh: Yogi Adityanath

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Lucknow, Mar 19: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said BJP would get a better result than before in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the audience at Network18's Agenda India 2019, Yogi Adityanath said, "BJP will win even in Amethi and Azamgarh. BJP is going to form the government with an overwhelming majority."

He justified the encounter policy for effective law and order in the state. He said, "In a state like UP, where goons used to challenge law and order, for that encounter policy is very effective."

"Today's resident of UP wants protection and a better quality of life, " he added.

"For us Congress isn't a challenge because they don't have anything in Uttar Pradesh. Congress isn't a threat to us," said Yogi Adityanath.

The Chief Minister further said that workers' performance is the sole criterion for the ticket distribution in the BJP.

"BJP doesn't give tickets on the basis of caste but if someone is asking for a ticket on the basis of the work that they've done then it is their right. This is a new Uttar Pradesh, it is rising out of casteism and discrimination, " said Yogi Adityanath.