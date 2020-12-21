BJP will struggle to cross double digits in Bengal, says Prashant Kishor

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Dec 21: Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who has been drafted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for TMC's poll campaign, on Monday said he would 'leave Twitter' if the BJP did better than he predicted in the upcoming state assembly elections.

This comes after Amit Shah's two days high-pitched political campaigning by the BJP in West Bengal tour in the state.

Kishor tweeted, "For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal.

PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!"

Shah during the campaign claimed that BJP would form the next government with 200 seats - there are 294 seats in the state assembly.

The Home Minister gunned for Didi with phrases such as "this is just the beginning" "you will be alone" by the time the polls start.

At a public meeting in Midnapore, the stronghold of former state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari who quit the Trinamool and joined the BJP along with Bardhaman Purba MP Sunil Kumar Mondal, nine MLAs and several others.

"This time people want a change to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, to put an end to the political violence in Bengal, to stop the practice of extortion, and to end the dadagiri of bhatija," Shah said on Sunday, referring to the Chief Minister's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

Echoing Shah's statements, Suvendu Adhikari had challenged Banerjee to electoral contest next year and said he received no respect in the TMC. "I cannot stay where I cannot remain with respect. I will not call anyone my 'mother' except my own mother and my motherland. They are calling us outsiders. But I would like to tell you that we are Indians first and then Bengalis. I am here to start working for the BJP right from tomorrow."