BJP will scale newer heights during Nadda's presidency: PM Modi

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated J P Nadda on his election as the BJP president and said he was sure that the party will scale newer heights during his presidency.

PM Modi, who felicitated Nadda at the BJP headquarter here, also praised Amit Shah for his contribution, describing him as an "outstanding karyakarta (worker)".

"I do not think words can do justice to the rich contribution of Amit Shah Ji as BJP president. During his presidency, BJP got opportunities to serve in several parts of India," PM Modi said in a series of tweets.

Modi, new BJP President J P Nadda to meet party CMs, deputy CMs

Wishing Nadda very best for his tenure, the Prime Minister said, "Nadda Ji is a dedicated and disciplined Karyakarta who has worked for years to strengthen the party at the grassroots. His affable nature is also known to all."

"Be it as a young Party Karyakarta, MLA, Minister in Himachal Pradesh or organisational duties at the Centre, MP and Union Minister, Nadda Ji has added value to any responsibility he has held," Modi added.