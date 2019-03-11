  • search
    BJP will return to power at Centre if it takes its allies along: Om Prakash Rajbhar

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 11: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister and leader of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Om Prakash Rajbhar has said the BJP will return to power at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi if it takes along all its allies. He lauded the BJP for following the coalition dharma.

    Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar. PTI file photo

    "If the BJP takes along all the alliance partners in this way, the NDA will form the government at the Centre in 2019 and Narendra Modi will become the prime minister (again)," Rajbhar said in a tweet late Sunday.

    The statement of the backward class welfare and empowerment of persons with disabilities minister came shortly after the BJP-led state government hurriedly announced the names of top office bearers in various commissions, councils and corporations.

    Also read: Lok Sabha elections 2019: Candidate photos, with party symbols to feature on EVMs

    Rajbhar's son, Arvind, was appointed as the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Small Industries Corporation Limited.

    Rana Ajit Pratap Singh, another office-bearer of the SBSP, was appointed as the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Seeds Development Corporation.

    PTI

