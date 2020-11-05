BJP will form next govt in West Bengal with two-third majority: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on 2-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of security situation

Kolkata, Nov 05: Sensing massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in West Bengal with a two-third majority.

Shah, who is on a tour to the state, accused the Chief Minister of creating roadblocks to stop the benefits of the central schemes from reaching the poor.

"Since last night, I am in West Bengal and can sense the massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government. We are confident of bringing change in the state under the leadership of Narendra Modi," the senior BJP leader told reporters after garlanding the statue of revolutionary Birsa Munda here.

"The death knell of Mamata Banerjee's regime has rung. We will form the next government in Bengal with a two-third majority," he added.

Shah also criticised the state government over the attack and killings of BJP workers in West Bengal.

Shah is in West Bengal for two days from November 5 and hold meetings with partymen in Bankura and Kolkata to take stock of the party organisation ahead of the 2021 assembly polls

The home minister's visit assumes significance with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar criticising the "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

Shah, along with BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, vice-president Mukul Roy and state chief Dilip Ghosh, will interact with booth and district-level leaders and various social groups, party sources said.

State BJP leaders have been demanding imposition of President's Rule in Bengal citing "breakdown of the rule of law". Shah's visit will take place days after the major organisational change in the state BJP.

The 2021 Bengal assembly polls, due in April-May, has assumed significance for the BJP as it will try to cash in on its growing prominence in state politics, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will seek to return to power for the third straight time.

The saffron party after having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, has emerged as the main rival of the TMC by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general election.

With the BJP's strength increasing in the state in the last few years, where it has never been in power, its leaders are upbeat that the party will end the TMC's 10-year-long rule.