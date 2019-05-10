  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP will fall short of majority says SAD MP Gujral

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would fall short of an absolute majority, but will be able to form the government with the help of allies, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Naresh Gujral has said.

    BJP will fall short of majority says SAD MP Gujral
    File photo of SAD MP Naresh Gujral

    While campaigning in Jalandhar, Gujral said that the BJP may fall short of a majority, but there would be a stable coalition government in place. All the allies will get a true representation in the Cabinet as per the number of their seats, he also said.

    Campaigning for sixth phase of LS polls ends today: Big guns to bring out their best

    I am not the only one saying this. Even BJP leader Ram Madhav has predicted that the party would not get a full majority.

    On Subramanian Swamy's statement that Narendra Modi will not be the Prime Minister if the BJP gets 220-230 seats, Gujral said whoever the BJP elects will be suitable to them.

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAM MADHAV News

    Read more about:

    ram madhav bjp lok sabha elections 2019 shiromani akali dal

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue