BJP will fall short of majority says SAD MP Gujral

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would fall short of an absolute majority, but will be able to form the government with the help of allies, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Naresh Gujral has said.

While campaigning in Jalandhar, Gujral said that the BJP may fall short of a majority, but there would be a stable coalition government in place. All the allies will get a true representation in the Cabinet as per the number of their seats, he also said.

I am not the only one saying this. Even BJP leader Ram Madhav has predicted that the party would not get a full majority.

On Subramanian Swamy's statement that Narendra Modi will not be the Prime Minister if the BJP gets 220-230 seats, Gujral said whoever the BJP elects will be suitable to them.