    BJP will continue serving, raising people-centric issues: PM Modi on J'khand loss

    New Delhi, Dec 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance, Hemant Soren, who has led his party's alliance with the Congress to win in the state assembly polls, for the victory and extended his best wishes to the combine.

    PM on Monday took on to Twitter to congratulate the JMM leaader, he wrote, "Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM Ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state."

    As BJP lost power in the Jharkhand Assembly election, PM said his party would continue serving and raising people-centric issues.

    Besides this, thanking the people of the state PM also wrote, "I thank the people of Jharkhand for having given @BJP4India the opportunity to serve the state for many years. I also applaud the hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts."

    PM Modi said that BJP will continue serving the state and raising people-centric issues in the times to come.

    People of Jharkhand have given clear majority to JMM/Cong/RJD, says Hemant Soren

    Earlier, Uniom Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that his party respect the madate given by the people of Jharkhand. Shah wrote, "BJP will always be committed to the development of the state. I also thank all Jharkhand karyakartas for their hard work."

