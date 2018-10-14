BJP will be 'exposed with facts' in Rajasthan polls: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Oct 14: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that unlike the BJP, the Congress will not make false promises in its manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in the state.

He added that the party will take feedback from all stakeholders across the state and the suggestions would be given to the election manifesto committee to incorporate them.

Congress will not make false promises, tell lies and create confusion of statistics in the election manifesto, Pilot said at a press conference after a marathon meeting of party's election coordination committee in Jaipur.

Promises that can be fulfilled right after coming to power will be announced in the manifesto, he added.

The meeting was attended by senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Avinash Pandey, Rameshwar Dudi and others.

Elaborating on the election campaign plan of the party, Pilot said the work of the campaign committee will be decentralised in all seven divisions and it will take into account the views of the masses.

Giving the slogan 'Booth Jitao, Bhrashtachar Mitao', he said the ruling BJP will be "exposed with facts" at all the 51,000 polling booths on October 21.

Congress national general secretary Avinash Pandey, who is also Rajasthan in-charge, said party chief Rahul Gandhi would visit the state in the third week of October as part of his 'Sankalp' rally.

