BJP wants to deny ticket to 70 MLAs including some ministers in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Oct 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh is likely to deny tickets to at least 70 sitting MLAs including some important ministers to battle the anti-incumbency. However, state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not in agreement with this as he feels that the decision might harm party's prospects in the state.

Sources said that national organising secretary of the party Ram Lal was in favour of denying tickets to such MLAs in the state whose report card is not good and they have very bleak chances of winning elections. There are total 166 BJP MLAs in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly so the party will be denying ticket to around 42 per cent legislators that is also the plan of the Central BJP for across the country replacing 30 to 40 per cent candidates with the news ones.

Actually the chief minister of the state is wary of the fact that in the past 10-15 years, many leaders in Madhya Pradesh have grown so big that denying them ticket might not only harm the party on that seat but on some other seats as well. But the party leadership is concerned about the dwindling prospect of the BJP in the state.

Sources said that there is a possibility of many ministers getting defeated so they should be replaced with some fresh faces. There are regions where the BJP has traditionally being strong but from there also the party is not getting positive feedback and party like Samanya Pichhara Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj, which launched Sapaks Samaj Party is giving sleepless nights to the BJP leadership. They are appealing upper caste to make distance from the BJP who were actually their traditional voters. Some of the statements made by the BJP leaders including the chief minister had made things worst for the party.

Interestingly the Congress is hoping that not only the angry upper caste voters but others will also vote for the Congress instead of pressing the Nota button. Another thing that is harming the party in the state is its reaction to the people protesting against it while the Congress is just ignoring that it can do by being in the opposition. Demonstrations have taken place outside houses of most of the ministers even hoarding are put up outside minister's house with the slogan. "Our votes not for you." This has set the alarm bell ringing in the BJP so it is looking for all possible move to counter it. Replacement or change of constituency is one such move that the BJP is planning.