BJP wants Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, says Shah; asks other parties must make stand clear on the issue

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 03: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kicked off its poll campaign for the 2019 elections with the 'Bharat Ke Mann ki Baat' event on Sunday, party president Amit Shah asked Opposition parties to make clear their stand on the contentious Ram Mandir issue.

The BJP chief reiterated the party's commitment towards the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Speaking at the event in New Delhi, Shah said, "The case is pending in court. The BJP-led government had decided to return the land belonging to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas which was acquired in 1993. Today, I request the opposition through this platform not to be an obstacle in the running of the case and allow it to run smoothly."

Shah also lambasted the previous UPA regime saying that the country had suffered because of their populist policies. "Before 2014, parties made false promises and did not do anything concrete, this led to all the economic downfall of the country. There was no financial stability. For 30 years, no concrete or visionary steps were taken to solve the problems of the country," he said.

He also showered praise on PM Narendra Modi stating that the NDA government has changed the country's position in the last five years. His (PM Modi) visionary policies have laid the foundation for long-term development in the country. At present the world looks at India with respect," Shah asserted.

At the Sankalp Patra launch, Amit Shah also said that to incorporate suggestions from people across the country for the party manifesto, "carts and suggestion boxes will be sent to different states".

"This will be a month-long exercise to seek suggestions from across the country," Amit Shah announced.