BJP wants and TMC does not want ‘save democracy yatra’ for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 21: The court battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the West Bengal government is not going to stop at just Calcutta High Court but it may reach to the Supreme Court of India on the issue of 'save democracy' yatra by the BJP in the state. But the real issue is different.

On the face of it, the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee is not allowing the BJP to take out its yatra sighting the reason that it may lead to communal tension and clashes in the areas where the BJP has planned rallies. The state government has approached the Calcutta HC Chief Justice's division bench challenging the HC's single bench order permitting Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'save democracy' Rath-Yatra in West Bengal.

Also Read | Calcutta HC to hear West Bengal Govt's plea against BJP's 'rath yatra'

The Trinamool Congress government told the high court on December 19 that permission was denied due to intelligence reports expressing fears of a breach of communal harmony. Advocate General Kishore Dutta submitted a sealed report and said the stated issues in the BJP's brochure publicising the yatra were communally sensitive in nature.

But the real issue is that Lok Sabha elections are around the corner and the Trinamool Congress is well aware that issues raised by the BJP are bringing it more and more support base to the party which was reflected in the recent elections. So it does not want to lose out more to the BJP in the state.

The Calcutta High Court allowed the BJP to proceed with its Rath Yatra in West Bengal which is perceived as a major setback to the Mamata Banerjee government. The court allowed the BJP to hold three yatras and directed that the administration should ensure that there is no breach of law and order.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court gives green signal to BJP's 'rath yatra' in West Bengal

Actually, the BJP is gradually gaining ground and the Trinamool Congress is well aware of it. Allowing such yatra will further consolidate Hindu vote bank in favour of the BJP. The Trinamool Congress is trying to scuttle the move of the BJP just by not allowing that to happen. West Bengal is one such state where the focus of the BJP is more than any other states. Actually, the appeasement policies of the TMC have annoyed the majority Hindu community in the state and is working for the BJP.

This 'save democracy' Rath-Yatra by the BJP will definitely help the BJP just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. If the Rath Yatra in West Bengal smoothly goes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi too is likely to address some rallies in the state even before the Lok Sabha elections are declared in the state.

Also Read | BJP hails HC order allowing its 'Rath Yatra'

The BJP has set a target to win 22 Lok Sabha seats in the state which at the moment has just two seats in the state. BJP in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya has been working from the past six months on this 'save democracy' Rath-Yatra by the BJP in West Bengal. The BJP will keep going aggressive in West Bengal whether rally is allowed in the state or not. Activists from the party clashed with the police in Howrah, South Dinajpur and Hooghly districts after it was denied permission for a protest meeting.