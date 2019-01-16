  • search
    'BJP waalon ko toh dauda dauda kar maarenge': BSP leader Vijay Yadav warns

    New Delhi, Jan 16: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Vijay Yadav launched a scathing attack at rival parties while addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. He said after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the SP and BSP workers will teach the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a lesson.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    While attacking the Congress and the BJP, a BSP MLA from Thakurdwara city said, "The most corrupt party of the nation is the Bharatiya Janata Party. What did Congress give us? Four Gandhis. Rajiv, Indira, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. And what did the BJP give us? Modi. Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and sitting in Ambani's lap- Narendra Modi."

    The SP and the BSP on January 12 had announced that they would jointly contest the Lok Sabha elections. In Uttar Pradesh, the two parties will contest from 38 seats each, leaving two seats for smaller parties.

    Also Read | BJP plans a new strategy for Dalits in Uttar Pradesh with SP-BSP joining hands for LS polls

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 11:08 [IST]
