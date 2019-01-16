'BJP waalon ko toh dauda dauda kar maarenge': BSP leader Vijay Yadav warns

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 16: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Vijay Yadav launched a scathing attack at rival parties while addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. He said after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the SP and BSP workers will teach the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a lesson.

While attacking the Congress and the BJP, a BSP MLA from Thakurdwara city said, "The most corrupt party of the nation is the Bharatiya Janata Party. What did Congress give us? Four Gandhis. Rajiv, Indira, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. And what did the BJP give us? Modi. Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and sitting in Ambani's lap- Narendra Modi."

#WATCH BSP leader Vijay Yadav in Moradabad: Inn BJP waalon ko toh dauda dauda kar maarenge. Ghabrane ki zaroorat nahi hai. Aaj inhe nani yaad aagai hogi, mari hui nani, ki SP-BSP ek hogaye. (Note: Strong language) (15.01.2019) pic.twitter.com/Y5jkzB0Hs0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 16, 2019

The SP and the BSP on January 12 had announced that they would jointly contest the Lok Sabha elections. In Uttar Pradesh, the two parties will contest from 38 seats each, leaving two seats for smaller parties.

