    Patna, Mar 26: In an embarrassing incident, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha supporters clashed at Patna airport on Tuesday. RS Prasad, who is contesting from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, was greeted with black flags in protest against ticket distribution over Patna Sahib seat.

    Group of BJP workers protested outside Patna airport and raised slogans "Ravi Shankar Prasad, go back, go back! RK Sinha (BJP Rajya Sabha MP) zindabad, zindabad, reported news agency ANI.

    BJP vs BJP in Patna: Go back, Ravi Shankar Prasad say faction group
    Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

    According to reports, both Ravi Shankar Prasad and RK Sinha were in race for BJP4 ticket from Patna Sahib. The constituency was represented by actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha.

    Shatrughan Sinha won the 2014 general elections from the constituency on BJP ticket. However, his exclusion was on cards as he has been vocal against the top leadership and joined forces with other rebels like senior leaders Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie.

    Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress by end of this week

    Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha, who belongs to Kayastah community, has expressed their resentment over denial of ticket to Sinha and said that Kayastha groups would not support anyone other than RK Sinha. All three - Shatru, Ravi Shankar and RK Sinha belong to upper caste Kayastha.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 13:29 [IST]
