BJP usurped power through proxy in Meghalaya, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Mar 5: Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of "usurping" power through proxy in Meghalaya and using "big money" to create an "opportunistic alliance" in the state.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP is "obsessed" with "grabbing" power and has shown "utter disregard" to the mandate of people in the state. "With just 2 seats, the BJP has usurped power in Meghalaya, through a proxy. "Like in Manipur and Goa, showing utter disregard for the mandate of the people. Obsessed instead with grabbing power, using big money to create an opportunistic alliance," Gandhi said on Twitter.

He also used the hashtag "DemocracyDemonetised" with his tweet to target the BJP. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the state winning 21 seats, but failed to cobble up a coalition with other regional outfits.

Meghalaya had been under Congress rule and after losing the state, the party is now in power only in three other states, including Karnataka where elections are slated next month, and Puducherry.

PTI

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.