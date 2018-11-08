  • search

BJP using Tipu Jayanti to create divide between Hindus and minorities

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 8: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar asserted that there was nothing wrong in celebrating birth anniversary Tipu Sultan in the state.

    Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar. PTI file photo
    In the wake of BJP's opposition to the Tipu Sultan Jayanti, DK Shivakumar, said, " Tipu Sultan has a long history and there is nothing wrong in conducting Tipu Jayanti. BJP has its political agenda. They want to create some differences between Hindus and minorities."

    The Karnataka government has given its consent to hold Tipu Jayanti celebrations in the state. However, no one will be allowed to hold processions on the occasion.
    The birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of the princely state of Mysore, have been held on November 10 by the state government since 2016.

    Janardhan Reddy case:

    Speaking on absconding mining baron Janardhan Reddy, he said, " A police investigation is going on since a long time, the govt has nothing to do with this type of investigation. We don't want to interfere as he is a BJP leader. Law will take its own course."

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) unit of Bengaluru police on Wednesday launched a search for former BJP minister G Janardhan Reddy in connection with a cheating case in which Reddy is alleged to have received an amount of Rs 20 crore - in the form of gold - to allegedly help a private firm, Ambident Pvt Ltd, dodge a money laundering case being pursued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 14:54 [IST]
