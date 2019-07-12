  • search
    BJP using money to bring down state governments: Rahul on Karnataka crisis

    By Shreya
    |

    Bengaluru, July 12: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Karnataka crisis and said that the saffron party has been using money power to topple state governments.

    "BJP uses money power or threat to topple governments wherever it can. You saw this first in Goa, in the Northeast, and now are trying to do the same in Karnataka. It is their way of functioning. They have money, power, and they use it. This is the reality," said Rahul Gandhi.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    "The Congress is fighting for truth because the truth makes Congress stronger," he added.

    The comments came in backdrop of the political crisis in Karnataka after some Congress-JD(S) MLAs resigned and the 10 party legislators in Goa joining the BJP.

    Rahul was granted bail by a court in Ahmedabad after he pleaded not guilty in a criminal defamation suit filed by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah is one of the directors, and its chairman Ajay Patel.

