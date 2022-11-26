Gujarat polls: Meet the contestant who won Dwaraka seat for 32 years as Independent, BJP and Cong candidate

BJP committed to bring UCC but only after following all democratic process: Amit Shah

Setback to Cong in MP as Narendra Saluja joins BJP in wake of Kamal Nath-Sikh event row

From pucca roof for slum dwellers to all services on app, BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for MCD polls

BJP unveils its manifesto for Gujarat polls

India

oi-Prakash KL

Ahmedabad, Nov 26: The BJP on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat elections.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP national president JP Nadda and state party president CR Paatil jointly released the party's manifesto for Gujarat Assembly polls.

Speaking at the event, Nadda said that BJP's manifesto is not just document as it delivers what it promised to people.

#GujaratElections2022 | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, BJP national president JP Nadda and state party president CR Paatil release BJP's manifesto for Gujarat Assembly polls. pic.twitter.com/e8xI0HuG4I — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

BJP established permanent peace in Gujarat post-2002: Amit Shah

The manifesto promises scheme for houses for poor, more employment generation through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Make in India', development in rural health centres and making Gujarat the IT and financial hub.