YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    BJP unveils its manifesto for Gujarat polls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Nov 26: The BJP on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat elections.

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP national president JP Nadda and state party president CR Paatil jointly released the party's manifesto for Gujarat Assembly polls.

    Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, BJP national president JP Nadda and state party president CR Paatil release BJPs manifesto for Gujarat Assembly polls.
    Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, BJP national president JP Nadda and state party president CR Paatil release BJP's manifesto for Gujarat Assembly polls. Image courtesy: ANI

    Speaking at the event, Nadda said that BJP's manifesto is not just document as it delivers what it promised to people.

    BJP established permanent peace in Gujarat post-2002: Amit ShahBJP established permanent peace in Gujarat post-2002: Amit Shah

    The manifesto promises scheme for houses for poor, more employment generation through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Make in India', development in rural health centres and making Gujarat the IT and financial hub.

    Comments

    More BJP News  

    Read more about:

    bjp manifesto gujarat assembly elections 2022 politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X